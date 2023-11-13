Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $617,000 Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.39.

SQM opened at $46.87 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $112.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6094 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

