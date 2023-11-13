Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,977 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $45.75 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

