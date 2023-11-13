Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $3.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 163.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 621,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDE opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $807.31 million, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.58. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

