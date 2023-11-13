Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,097 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after buying an additional 11,000,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after buying an additional 6,027,057 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,901,000 after buying an additional 4,189,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

CTSH opened at $65.95 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

