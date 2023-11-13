Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 75,315 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.18% of NiSource worth $20,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 897.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in NiSource by 182.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

In other news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

