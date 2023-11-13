Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,297,000 after buying an additional 19,412 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 226,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 86.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.6 %

SPGI opened at $393.97 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.80 and a 200-day moving average of $380.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

