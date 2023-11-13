Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,193,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,688,000 after purchasing an additional 76,346 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 419,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,974,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $200.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.41. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $200.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

