Comparing ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) and Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) and ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Insperity and ShiftPixy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity 0 1 0 0 2.00 ShiftPixy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insperity currently has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.89%. ShiftPixy has a consensus target price of $144.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,252.94%. Given ShiftPixy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ShiftPixy is more favorable than Insperity.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity 2.97% 177.45% 9.57% ShiftPixy -151.84% N/A -42.72%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Insperity and ShiftPixy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Insperity has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShiftPixy has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Insperity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of ShiftPixy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Insperity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of ShiftPixy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insperity and ShiftPixy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity $6.40 billion 0.63 $179.35 million $4.93 22.03 ShiftPixy $36.00 million 0.09 -$43.99 million N/A N/A

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than ShiftPixy.

Summary

Insperity beats ShiftPixy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc. engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. The company also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; people management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, it offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; time and attendance; performance management; recruiting; employment screening; retirement; and insurance services. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system. It primarily serves restaurant and hospitality service industries. ShiftPixy, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

