Contrasting Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) and EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

EDP Renováveis pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. EDP Renováveis pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays out 414.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of EDP Renováveis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP Renováveis N/A N/A N/A $0.10 172.32 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.10 billion 1.81 -$5.44 million $0.43 41.30

This table compares EDP Renováveis and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EDP Renováveis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EDP Renováveis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EDP Renováveis and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP Renováveis N/A N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.54% 2.90% 0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EDP Renováveis and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP Renováveis 1 1 3 1 2.67 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 4 3 0 2.43

EDP Renováveis presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.69%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $24.63, indicating a potential upside of 38.65%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than EDP Renováveis.

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats EDP Renováveis on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, S.A., a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. EDP Renováveis, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

