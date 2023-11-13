Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares downgraded Copperleaf Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cormark raised their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday.
CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.
