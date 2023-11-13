Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Boosted by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,334,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Corteva comprises about 1.0% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Corteva worth $133,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Corteva by 93,588.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $328,936,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Corteva by 52.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,278,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,316 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus reduced their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $43.81. 999,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $53.60. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. Corteva’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.