Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,508 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.6% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.14% of Costco Wholesale worth $331,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,938. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $573.72. The stock had a trading volume of 262,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,460. The company’s 50 day moving average is $560.28 and its 200-day moving average is $539.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $577.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $254.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.