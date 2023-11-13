Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on November 30th

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Coterra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coterra Energy to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

CTRA opened at $26.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

