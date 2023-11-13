Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on November 30th

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Coterra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coterra Energy to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.