CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $42.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.95. 1,431,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,833. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 394.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

