Critical Analysis: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) vs. Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF)

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF – Get Free Report) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% Callon Petroleum 20.63% 16.26% 8.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Callon Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A Callon Petroleum $3.23 billion 0.68 $1.21 billion $7.99 4.05

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pengrowth Energy and Callon Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 0 2 5 0 2.71

Callon Petroleum has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.80%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Pengrowth Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

