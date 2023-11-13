Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of Crown Castle worth $131,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 169.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $95.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.91. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.