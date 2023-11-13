Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Crown Castle worth $178,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle stock opened at $95.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.91. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

