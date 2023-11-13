CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in CSX by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,664,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after acquiring an additional 71,680 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in CSX by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 74,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

