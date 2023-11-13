CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Increased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $311,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.45. 1,629,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,079,148. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

