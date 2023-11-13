Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $239.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.00.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

