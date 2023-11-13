Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,729 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

