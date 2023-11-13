Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys New Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.12.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $218.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $312.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

