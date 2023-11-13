Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $84.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $93.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

