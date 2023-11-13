Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.43 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 144.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,550 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.62 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.