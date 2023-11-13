Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BND stock opened at $69.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

