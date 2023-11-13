Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $87.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

