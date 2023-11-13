Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases New Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 149.0% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG opened at $129.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

