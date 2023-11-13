Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

