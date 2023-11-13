Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 139,110 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 139,110 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAE. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CAE by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

CAE Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CAE stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About CAE

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.