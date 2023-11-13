Daido Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Daido Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,986 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 2.8% of Daido Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Daido Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $25,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brogan Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,859 shares. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.09. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.