Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DAR stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $77.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $711,178.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $711,178.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,763.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at $39,977,862.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,665 shares of company stock worth $7,846,395. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

