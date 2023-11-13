Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 9.1%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 69,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 549,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Datametrex AI Trading Down 18.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

