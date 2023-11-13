DDC Enterprise Ltd (DDC) Announces November 17th IPO

DDC Enterprise Ltd (DDC) is planning to raise $45 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, November 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 4,250,000 shares at a price of $9.50-$11.50 per share.

In the last 12 months, DDC Enterprise Ltd generated $24.8 million in revenue and had a net loss of $16.9 million. The company has a market cap of $202.5 million.

DDC Enterprise provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “*Note: DDC Enterprise is also known as DayDayCook. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Our mission is to promote Asian cooking to the world. We are a leading content driven (i.e. using content to reach and engage target customers) consumer brand offering easy, convenient ready-to-heatÂ (â€śRTHâ€ť), ready-to-cookÂ (â€śRTCâ€ť), ready-to-eatÂ (â€śRTEâ€ť) products. Convenience is at an all-timeÂ high with ready-to-eatÂ prepared food. They reduce the time and energy needed to prepare a meal at home while never compromising on food safety, variety, and taste. Our brands and products promote healthier lifestyle choices to our predominately Millennial and GenerationÂ ZÂ (â€śGenZâ€ť)Â customer-base. We are also engaged in the provision of advertising services.Â We were founded in HongÂ Kong in 2012 by Ms. Norma Ka Yin Chu, a highly regarded entrepreneur and a true cooking enthusiast, as an online platform which distributed food recipes and culinary content. Subsequently, we further expanded our business to provide advertising services to brands that wish to place advertisements on our platform or video content. In 2015, we entered the Mainland China market through the establishment of Shanghai DayDayCook Information Technology Co., Ltd (â€śSH DDCâ€ť) to engage in technology development of computer software, food circulation and advertising production in China. In 2017, we started expanded our business from content creation to content commerce. Later in 2019, we extended our businessÂ to include the production and sale of, among others, own-brandedÂ RTH, RTC convenient meal solution products.Â As of MarchÂ 31, 2023, our main product categories include (i)Â own-brandedÂ RTH productsÂ â€”Â typically semi-cookedÂ meals with some but minimal preparation required ahead of serving, (ii)Â own-brandedÂ RTC productsÂ â€”Â ready to be consumed within 8 to 15 minutes with some additional cooking preparation, (iii) own-brandedÂ RTE products â€” typically preÂ -cookedÂ meals that are ready to serve with minimal level of additional preparation, which includes our plant-basedÂ meal products localized for the palate of an Asian consumer, and (iv)Â private label products (i.e. third-partyÂ branded food products). As of MarchÂ 31, 2023, we had 24.5Â million paid customers. Around 69% of our followers on social mediaÂ & video platforms are GenZ. 50% of customers are from the Eastern & Southern parts of China, and 86% are female. In particular, we believe that our products appeal to GenZ because (1)Â when compared to older age groups, GenZ generally do not want to spend a long time cooking at home and they value cost effective options like RTC, RTH and RTE meals due to the ease of cooking that RTC, RTH and RTE products provide; (2)Â we promote our products mainly through social media, the audience of which are mainly the GenZ population; (3)Â we mainly sell our products through e-commerceÂ platforms, including livestreaming e-commerce, the customers demographics of which are dominated by GenZ; (4)Â plant-basedÂ diets have progressed from a food trend to a globally recognized lifestyle which GenZ is more willing to embrace. The average age of a viewer engaging with our products or marketplace is younger than 30Â years old. From 2018 to March 2023, we have a content library with more than 247,874 minutes of in-houseÂ created content. *Note: Net loss and revenue are for the year that ended Dec. 31, 2022. (Note: DDC Enterprise Limited filed an F-1/A dated Nov. 8, 2023, in which it disclosed the terms and the proposed stock symbol for its IPO: 4.25 million Class A ordinary shares at $9.50 to $11.50 to raise $44.63 million. Background: DDC Enterprise filed its F-1 dated June 15, 2023, without disclosing a stock symbol or IPO terms. The IPO’s estimated proceeds are $50 million.) “.

DDC Enterprise was founded in 2012 and has 104 employees. The company is located at Room 1601-1602, 16/F, Hollywood Centre 233 Hollywood Road Sheung Wan, Hong Kong Telephone: +852-2803-0688 and can be reached via phone at +852-2803-0688 or on the web at https://www.daydaycook.com.cn/daydaycook.

Receive News & Ratings for DDC Enterprise Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DDC Enterprise Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.