Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Trimmed by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 149,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $73.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.41. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $73.79.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

