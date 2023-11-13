DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $28.01. 581,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,261. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 171,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $401,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.