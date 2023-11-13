Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,324.40

Dero (DERO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00010819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $56.07 million and approximately $23,324.40 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,883.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00199722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.45 or 0.00646513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00457434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00056686 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00137462 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,051,917 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

