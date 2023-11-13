Desjardins Trims Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price to C$170.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$172.00 to C$167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$172.00 to C$160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$170.33.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$140.31 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$131.46 and a 1-year high of C$189.82. The firm has a market cap of C$7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$144.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$162.45.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

