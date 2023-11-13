Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Price Performance
Shares of DGLY stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.87. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.00.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.
