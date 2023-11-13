Digital Brands Group (DBGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter.

DBGI opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Digital Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBGI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Digital Brands Group during the second quarter worth $407,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

