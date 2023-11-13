DigitalBridge Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,790 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for about 0.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $54.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,385,154.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,560. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

