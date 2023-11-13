DigitalBridge Group Inc. Sells 50,815 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,815 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,706,000 after acquiring an additional 128,237,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,581,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,289,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,468,000 after purchasing an additional 386,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,962 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 670.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,508,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145,528 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.93. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.