Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2023

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISVFree Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $724,787,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 390.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DISV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 210,733 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

