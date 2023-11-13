Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.23. 9,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,622. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.