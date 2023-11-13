Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Diodes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Diodes Price Performance

DIOD opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67. Diodes has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Diodes’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diodes will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $655,248. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Diodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diodes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Diodes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Diodes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Diodes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

