DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Cut to $3.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DISH has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $3.44 on Thursday. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

