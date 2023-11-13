DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $3.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.27.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.84. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 714.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 116,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 14.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 177,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 214.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 48,799 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

