Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 12,320 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 174.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.40. 46,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,146. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.