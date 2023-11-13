Diversified Portfolios Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,557. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

