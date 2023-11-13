Diversified Portfolios Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 0.69% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $15,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,785,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,706,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,342,000 after buying an additional 67,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,982,000 after purchasing an additional 835,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 981,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after acquiring an additional 907,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.53. 40,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.